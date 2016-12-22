TRENDING ON BS
Alibaba faces growing pressure over counterfeit goods

The company says it has increased efforts to find and eliminate fake goods

Cao Li 

Alibaba has a fakes problem. On Wednesday, American trade officials said that they had added Taobao, the Alibaba Group’s sprawling online shopping bazaar in China, to their list of the world’s most notorious markets for counterfeit goods. The addition — an embarrassing setback four years after Alibaba successfully lobbied American officials to drop the platform from the list — comes as the owners of brands increasingly complain about the proliferation of fakes on the company’s sales platforms. It also comes as Alibaba moves to satisfy ...

