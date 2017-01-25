Aligning executive pay with strategy

Understanding of one's own pay helps in consistency of actions and business

The global socio-economic and political climate is undergoing tremendous change. Organisations are trying their best to adjust strategies while leveraging opportunities and mitigating risks. Those who are driving business strategies to success or failure are the CEOs, executive directors and key management personnel. Their selection, remuneration and job conditions have naturally come into focus. Volatile performance, corporate governance issues, scarcity of top management talent, complex environments, have underlined the need for a robust compensation strategy for ...

Shatrunjay Krishna & Trey Davis