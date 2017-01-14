All about the pants

Men's clothing above the waist is no longer in focus. The attention is on trousers now, writes Guy Trebay

In the summer of 1934, the fabled Italian couturier Elsa Schiaparelli weighed in on women in trousers. “Of course, we don’t want pants,” the straight-shooting designer said, as reported in Time magazine’s August 2013 issue. “Men are already ugly enough in them without having women wear them.” Schiaparelli was correct. Trousers are ugly. Anyone who has visited places where a wrapped garment is the preferred covering for the lower half of the male anatomy can tell you that. Kilts, dhotis, lungi, sarongs, tunics and even the toga have obvious ...

