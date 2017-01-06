Amazon Prime Video: Makes subscription worthwhile

Prime Video has a good selection of recent Bollywood movies, besides the usual Hollywood fare

Prime Video has a good selection of recent Bollywood movies, some regional movies, besides the usual Hollywood fare

Like many others who had paid for a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime (Rs 499 for the first year, Rs 999 thereafter), I had been waiting eagerly for its video services to launch. The service offers apps for Android and iOS. Prime Video has a good selection of recent Bollywood movies, some regional movies, besides the usual Hollywood fare. As a worthy rival to Netflix, Amazon, too, boasts of some popular original series. I had a pretty good experience watching the BBC series Ancient Worlds on the TV. Later, I watched Mozart in the Jungle on the notebook and some episodes ...

Abhik Sen