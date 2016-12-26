Amazon stirs up content market in India

Smaller players could feel the heat from its cut-price videos

Bookending the year for the video streaming industry in India, American e-commerce giant Amazon announced the launch of Prime Video. Earlier this year, another American biggie, Netflix, entered India as part of its global expansion plan. Needless to say, the two American players caused a stir with their content and pricing. Netlfix’s entry into India was about access to content that was making waves the world over. While there were sceptics who felt that Netflix’s journey would be a rough one, given the widespread resistance to paying for online content, there were ...

Urvi Malvania