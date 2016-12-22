Answers to the Strategist quiz (#491)

1. In mid-1849, citizens of Venice abandoned their homes, crowded into the streets to enjoy a strange spectacle. Applause was greatest when ____blew over the ____forces and exploded. Fill in the blanks and mention what was the first of its kind that happened here. The first aerial bombing took place in July 1849 when an Austrian artillery Lt. Franz von Uchatius bombarded the city with Montgolfiers (balloons) made of paper. It was a disaster since most of them exploded on his forces. The Montgolfier Company Canson still makes paper products 2. Where and why did 50,000 beer cans ...