1. It first came to light in the 1490s when two explorers, Rodrigo De Jerez and Luis de Torres, working for Christopher Columbus, spotted and imbibed the habits of Cubans who stuffed a particular commodity in the leaves or ears of corn and consumed it. Jerez’s addiction to it caused his imprisonment when he returned to Spain. China is the largest and India is the second largest producer of this commodity. Tobacco 2. Backseat spreader, Dark Brown5 (DB5), Dark Secrets, Mangry and Beauty and the Yeast are all terms submitted by users of a particular brand whose main ...