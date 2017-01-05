Answers to the Strategist quiz (#492)

1. It first came to light in the 1490s when two explorers, Rodrigo De Jerez and Luis de Torres, working for Christopher Columbus, spotted and imbibed the habits of Cubans who stuffed a particular commodity in the leaves or ears of corn and consumed it. Jerez’s addiction to it caused his imprisonment when he returned to Spain. China is the largest and India is the second largest producer of this commodity. Tobacco 2. Backseat spreader, Dark Brown5 (DB5), Dark Secrets, Mangry and Beauty and the Yeast are all terms submitted by users of a particular brand whose main ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?