Answers to the Strategist quiz (#493)

1 This item gets its name from a Hindi word which in turn was derived from Sanskrit. It was used as a form of currency on almost every continent: America, Asia, Africa and Australia. It was most abundant in the Indian Ocean and was collected in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malabar Coast and some islands in Indonesia. What is it? The Cowry Shell currency. Cowry or cowrie, is the common name for a group of small to large sea snails, marine gastropod molluscs in the family Cypraeidae, the cowries 2 Connect Sacred Heart, Cabbage Soup and General Motors company. The GM Diet. It ...