Answers to the Strategist quiz (#510)

1. Connect Mr. Bean, Homer from the Simpsons and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and arrive at a software brand name and its capabilities. Adobe showcased its Character Animator software to make real-time, interactive animated characters in The Mr. Bean Facebook Live event. It hosted a similar event a year ago with The Simpsons. Adobe Character Animator is in use on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It featured an animated Donald Trump who was interviewed by Colbert by using the software 2. Name this firm founded and listed on NYSE in the early 1920s was ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?