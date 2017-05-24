Answers to the Strategist quiz (#511)

1. Starting from around 16,000 BC to 600 AD connect corn, cacao, potato, sorghum (jowar in Hindi), palm, mare’s milk and grapes Ingredients used for making alcoholic or fermented beverages 2. Which brand is introducing a brand new shade of blue in its product range inspired by a new pigment discovered in 2009 by chemist Mas Subramanian and his team at Oregon State University? Crayola. It is being called YInMn Blue. Mas Subramanian is a solid-state chemist at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, and holds the Milton Harris Chair Professor of Materials ...