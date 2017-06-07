Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#513)

1 It was formed in the 1900s to help motorists avoid police speed traps which introduced new penalties for breaking the speed limit, reckless driving with fines, endorsements and the possibility of jail for speeding and other driving offences. Its patrols who were on bicycles warned motorists of police speed traps ahead. Today, it is a public limited firm listed on the LSE and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Name it.

2 According to legend, when the Roman cavalry found their horses didn’t want to eat hay that had been stored for too long and had gone sour, they added a spice and the horses began to eat the fodder with relish. Connect this with a symbol of success for the Greeks and the Olympics.

Fennel or saunf in Hindi. It is the short form of Foeniculum, which means fragrant hay. Marathon in Greek means a place full of fennels. The Greeks defeated the Persians in Marathon

The Automobile Association (Britain-UK)

3 This entity initially called its workforce “management engineers” despite not having any engineers when it began its operations in the 1920s. Its standard working pads were crosshatched graph paper and its first client’s brands still exist in the US owned by Pinnacle Foods. Name it.

Mckinsey & Co. Its first client was Armour & Company, Chicago-based meat packers. It is now owned by Pinnacle Foods

4 A forest reserve (department) in south India in its history has never earned revenue of ~4 lakh in just two months. How did it earn this sum?

The Madhumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris earned ~4.3 lakh from “selfie fines”. It booked 186 cases of visitors violating the ban on taking selfies

5 This word has its origins in the mid-19th Century, used as an expression of surprise in England. A modified version came into mainstream English when it became a standard incorporated in the operating manuals that accompanied the 1st telephone exchanges equipped by Edison in the US.

The greeting “hello” invented by Edison. The British hullo was used as an expression of surprise

6 Charles Chaplin, Princess Diana, Angela Merkel, John Lennon, Nelson Mandela and Ali Khamenei of Iran are few of the many victims of __

Surveillance targets of the Five Eyes, often abbreviated as FVEY, an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. It uses a global interconnected satellite system called the Echelon



7 This company founded in the 70s runs on a unique model of having no supervisory management. Instead, workers are encouraged to innovate independently, define job responsibilities themselves, and even make equipment purchasing decisions in consultation with experts. Its base line is “Excellence through Commitment”. Name it.

The Morning Star Company. It is a California-based agribusiness and food processing company. It processes 25 per cent of the California processing tomato production



8 What is common to the brands Beat, Bimbo, Quatro and Ciel?

All owned by the Coca-Cola Company



9 For which brand are A R Rahman, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai are ambassadors?

LifeCell, one of the country’s first umbilical cord stem cell bank