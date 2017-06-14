Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#515)

1. In 303 BCE, Seleucus I and Chandragupta signed a peace treaty and “an intermarriage agreement”. This allowed for inter-marriage between Indians and Greeks, both for commoners and members of the respective dynasties. Connect this with an Indian brand. Impacted by the bombing of the ship SS City of Benares by the Germans in which children who were being evacuated from Britain to Canada died, Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr started planning to build a remote-controlled torpedo for taking out German U boats. This led to the invention of frequency hopping that became a ...