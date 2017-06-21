Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#515)

1. In 303 BCE, Seleucus I and Chandragupta signed a peace treaty and “an intermarriage agreement”. This allowed for inter-marriage between Indians and Greeks, both for commoners and members of the respective dynasties. Connect this with an Indian brand.
Epigamia, the Greek yoghurt brand launched recently from Mumbai.In ancient Athens "epigamia" designated the legal right to contract a marriage. In particular it regulated the right of intermarrying into another city-state. It was also a way of formalizing the relationship between different nations
2. This endowment is considered to be the world’s richest. Its natural resources bets helped it profit for more than a decade. It is selling off one of the most distinctive bets: 3,000-plus hectares of dairy farms and about 5,000-plus cows in New Zealand. It holds a $4-billion natural resources portfolio that directly owns assets in five continents. It owns California vineyards, Chilean forests and Brazilian soybean and maize farms.
3. Connect the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, the late King of Saudi Arabia Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, with a US brand that is about 199 years old.
All these three men are knights of the The Order of the Golden Fleece, a Roman Catholic order of chivalry. Its logo has been adopted by the American shirt maker Brooks Brothers
4. He created the __ at the Satellite Restaurant in Chatham, Ontario, in 1962, inspired in part by his experience preparing Chinese dishes which mix sweet and sour flavours. Name the person and his creation.
5. If you are using a “Being Smart” what and whose product would that be?
6. The breaking of the codes and deciphering the top secret message from the famous Zimmerman Telegram of 1917 changed the course of history. It was a message from German foreign minister Arthur Zimmerman to the German minister to Mexico. It pushed US to join the Allied cause in the war. Name the company that received this telegram and delivered it.
Western Union
7. What is the name given to the brand promise of the Indian Hotels group? It recently embarked on an experiment to define its unique identity and roll back its multi brand strategy.
Tajness
8. What are Jasmati and Texmati?
Long grain American Jasmine and American Basmati rice grown by a company called RiceTec Inc. in the US
9. Both originated in Germany, one is “invented for life” and the other is “Inventing for life”. Name the companies.
Bosch and Merck
10. Name the company from its logo. It was an inspiration for a Bollywood film.
Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited, formerly known as SKS Finance, founded by the very famous Vikram Akula. Inspired by Akula, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, of Lagaan fame, made the film Swades starring actor Shah Rukh Khan.
