Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#515)

1. In 303 BCE, Seleucus I and Chandragupta signed a peace treaty and “an intermarriage agreement”. This allowed for inter-marriage between Indians and Greeks, both for commoners and members of the respective dynasties. Connect this with an Indian brand.

Epigamia, the Greek yoghurt brand launched recently from Mumbai.In ancient Athens "epigamia" designated the legal right to contract a marriage. In particular it regulated the right of intermarrying into another city-state. It was also a way of formalizing the relationship between different nations



2. This endowment is considered to be the world’s richest. Its natural resources bets helped it profit for more than a decade. It is selling off one of the most distinctive bets: 3,000-plus hectares of dairy farms and about 5,000-plus cows in New Zealand. It holds a $4-billion natural resources portfolio that directly owns assets in five continents. It owns California vineyards, Chilean forests and Brazilian soybean and maize farms.



Harvard University

All these three men are knights of the The Order of the Golden Fleece, a Roman Catholic order of chivalry. Its logo has been adopted by the American shirt maker Brooks Brothers

Greek-Canadian Sam Panopoulos, who passed away recently was the creator of the Hawaiian Pizza



5. If you are using a “Being Smart” what and whose product would that be?

5. If you are using a "Being Smart" what and whose product would that be?

Smart phones brands owned and created by actor Salman Khan

There were three correct entries to Quiz No 515. The winner is Janishar Imam from Bokaro