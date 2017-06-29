Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#516)

1. In the fall of 1961 3 MIT graduate students were rooming together at what they called a “Barely habitable tenement”. Since it was on a street called Hingham Street they dubbed their living quarters as “Hingham Institute”. Who were they and what did they go on to create? Spacewar, the world’s first known video game developed in 1962 by Steve Russell, in collaboration with Martin Graetz and Wayne Wiitanen 2. Why have the share prices of two well-known Japanese restaurant chains Totenko and Seiyoken, risen about 30% and 21%respectively since ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?