Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#516)

1. In the fall of 1961 3 MIT graduate students were rooming together at what they called a “Barely habitable tenement”. Since it was on a street called Hingham Street they dubbed their living quarters as “Hingham Institute”. Who were they and what did they go on to create? Spacewar, the world’s first known video game developed in 1962 by Steve Russell, in collaboration with Martin Graetz and Wayne Wiitanen 2. Why have the share prices of two well-known Japanese restaurant chains Totenko and Seiyoken, risen about 30% and 21%respectively since ...