Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#517)

1. This company was founded in the 1880s by a moneylender to the Nawab of Avadh and the Mughal court but changed hands. A person who joined it as a management trainee in the 60s escaped an attack on its factory by Naxalites in Calcutta. He loaded up a truck with all the important papers, smashed through a wall and drove non-stop till he reached his HQ in Delhi. Impressed by this the owner made him a partner in the business and he became his trusted lieutenant. In the 90s one of the heads of this business group and his sons ousted him from all boards and consigned him to the margins. Name ...