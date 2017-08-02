Answers to the Strategist quiz (#522)

1. This company was associated with the movie Blade Runner when it was first made in 1982. Now after emerging from a recent bankruptcy, it is busy reviving its brand ahead of its biggest comeback imaginable in the upcoming movie sequel Blade Runner 2049. Name it. Atari 2. Connect the oldest sports and games manufacturer in the world, Parker Brothers of the USA, British military officers serving India during the 1870s-80s, a set of books and a golf ball. Ping-pong. English firm J. Jaques & Son registered an indoor game called Gossima. By the late 1890s, the Jaques ...