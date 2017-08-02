Answers to the Strategist quiz (#522)

1. This company was associated with the movie Blade Runner when it was first made in 1982. Now after emerging from a recent bankruptcy, it is busy reviving its brand ahead of its biggest comeback imaginable in the upcoming movie sequel Blade Runner 2049. Name it. Atari 2. Connect the oldest sports and games manufacturer in the world, Parker Brothers of the USA, British military officers serving India during the 1870s-80s, a set of books and a golf ball. Ping-pong. English firm J. Jaques & Son registered an indoor game called Gossima. By the late 1890s, the Jaques ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?