Answers to the Strategist quiz (#523)

1. Connect a British food manufacturing and restaurant chain founded in the 1880s, former PM Margaret Thatcher working as a chemist prior to becoming a barrister and helping develop methods for preserving ice cream and the first business computer J. Lyons & Co. founded in 1884. The top management, with its background in the use of mechanical adding machines, saw the necessity of new electrical computers for the distribution of cakes and other perishable goods. They substantially financed the University of Cambridge’s Electronic Delay Storage Automatic Calculator which was the ...