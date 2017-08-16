Answers to the Strategist quiz (#524)

1. This product is authentic and branded, so only when it is made in the 11 monasteries located in Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy and the US. It gets its name from a Roman Catholic order that began making it since the mid-1600s. The qualifying conditions are: It must be made within the walls of a __ monastery, either by the monks themselves or under their supervision and should not be intended to be a profit-making venture. The income should cover the living expenses of the monks and the maintenance of the buildings and grounds. Name it. Trappist Beer. The Trappist order ...