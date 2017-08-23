Answers to the Strategist quiz (#525)

1. In 1943 the brand Campbell’s Soup had to stop sponsoring the radio show “Amos n Andy”, a Harlem-based sitcom, and the courts in San Francisco were accepting a motoring offender’s bumper in lieu of a cash fine. What was the reason? Due to the shortage of Tin during WWII 2. In 2010 it was “vishwas” (trust), 2013 “yakeen” (belief) and 2104-15 it was “sachhai” (truth). All last words in which brand’s punch line? Kinley from Coca Cola India. 2010 – Boond Boond mein Vishwas. 2013- Boond mein hai Yakeen, ...