Answers to the Strategist quiz (#526)

1. Lindy's is a deli and restaurant located in Manhattan, New York City. It was opened by Leo "Lindy" Lindermann and his wife Clara on August 20, 1921 well known for its cheesecake and also the famous line "Waiter, there's a fly in my soup" joke is theorised to have originated here. It also inspired a concept used by economists, sociologists and futurists. State it The Lindy effect. It states that the future life expectancy of some non-perishable things like a technology or an idea is proportional to their current age, so that every additional period of ...