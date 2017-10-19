Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#533)

1. Following this digital age tech company’s success, there is an influx of start-ups describing themselves as “__ for X”. It is a kind of reference for convenience — a tech solution for any of life’s frustrating, dull tasks, one that either makes them more convenient or automates them completely. The company has brand extensions called Pop, XXL and Black. Name it. Uber. The term is Uber for X 2. Connect Gibson Guitars, and a firm set up by an English academic, diplomat, spy, inventor and mathematician of the 17th century, credited with early ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?