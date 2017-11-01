Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#535)

1. This 133-year-old company was struggling to keep up with the times. Ride-sharing, the Internet of Things, self-driving cars etc. were posing a challenge to its business model. So its internal think tank came up with a revolutionary product that has a name which literally means fast or quick trip in the language spoken in the firm’s home country. Its name also seems to have a connect with the Mahabharata. Piaggio, Italy. Its newest product is the Gita, a cargo robot. It carries your things so you don’t have to. The goal is to offer an alternative to cars and scooters ...