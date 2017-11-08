Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#536)

1. Connect a famous article titled “Cancer by the Carton” and the ad agency Batten, Barton, Durstine & Osborn (BBDO) and arrive at a historic decision taken by the ad agency in the late 50s. Reader’s Digest ran one of its many anti-cigarette articles with the title. American Tobacco, maker of Lucky Strike, was a major client whose PR man J T Ross was enraged by the article. He got the client to insist that BBDO decide between the magazine and the tobacco firm. Since the latter billed $30 million or so, and the Digest a couple of million, the agency reluctantly ...