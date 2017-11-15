Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#537)

1. “Talk to __ about sex and get your act right.” Who does one talk to and also name the brand that is promoting this? Talk to Rex. RexBot is Reckitt Benckiser’s chatbot from Durex 2.

Recently shoppers at a fashion retailer have found unusual notes in their clothes from contract workers claiming they have not been paid for making the merchandise. This brand is worth an estimated £8.6 billion and with more than 2,200 stores worldwide. Name the country where customers experienced this. Zara’s customers in Istanbul found cries for help in ...