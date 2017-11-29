Answers to the Strategist Quiz (#539)

1. This company was founded by a couple in 1859. It handled the baggage of all the delegates attending the Republican Presidential convention at Chicago in 1860 when Abraham Lincoln was nominated. It also helped promote the sale of US War Bonds during World War II. Name the company. 1.

Brink’s. It was founded by Perry and Fidelia Brink as a secure transportation and storage for money and valuables business 2. Who is opening pop-up stores called “Home of Black Friday” and where? 2. Amazon UK. It’s “Home of Black Friday” 10-day shop will feature ...