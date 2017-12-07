Answers to the Strategist Quiz (#540)

1. This brand’s slogan, “Women all over the world are fighting greasy pots and pans,” changed to “People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans”. Name the person who was responsible for this. 1. Megan Markle, the actress engaged to Prince Harry.

She became an activist at 11 when she saw a TV ad for Ivory Clear dishwashing liquid with this tag line. She wrote letters to then First Lady Hillary Clinton, journalist Linda Ellerbee and women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred. She also wrote to Ivory’s manufacturer, Procter and Gamble. P&G ...