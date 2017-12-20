Answers to the Strategist quiz (#542)

1 What is the term used to describe the trail of clicks that internet users leave behind from which value can be extracted? Data exhaust 2 This American brand started in a Michigan farm by two brothers in 1892 is now British owned. Mark Twain, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Edison and Mahatma Gandhi were its users.

It was one of the first to bring out a Mickey Mouse branded edition during the 1930s. Name it. Ingersoll watches 3 In 1916, when this brand started its creators wanted to use the line “the first ‘feel-like-everyday’s-a-Saturday’ ...