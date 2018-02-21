Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#550)

1. Connect Moritz Daniel Oppenheim, a German who is often regarded as the first Jewish painter of the modern era, an oil painting of his which depicts the story told by Plutarch of Skilurus on his deathbed, and a famous corporate logo.

Daniel Oppenheim was the painter for the Rothschild’s family and the family took inspiration from his painting for the five arrows logo it still uses. Scilurus asked his five sons to break a bundle of darts. When they all failed, he showed them how easily the arrows could be broken individually, cautioning that their strength as a family lay in ...