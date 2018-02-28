Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#551)

1 During the Age of Exploration approximately from the beginning of the 15th century until the 18th century, creating and selling maps was a big business. A Flemish cartographer in the late 1500s wanted an image to illustrate the front cover of his book of maps.

He chose an engraving of a kneeling Greek Titan holding the world on his shoulders. Name the cartographer and mention the significance of his act. The Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator published his book with the kneeling Greek Titan called "Atlas" who became an eponym for a book of maps