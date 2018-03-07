Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#552)

1 Which organisation that is making strides in its business currently, started in the 1960s, on beach just outside a South Indian city and used a church that traces its roots back to the 16th century when St Francis Xavier visited India as its first office? Indian space research organisation (Isro).

In the1960s, when India's aerospace programme was just taking off, a beach just outside Thiruvananthapuram served as the lab for several experiments in aeronautics. Scientists, including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam converted an out-of-use Mary Magdalene church ...