Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#553)

1. What are pie tops and who manufacturers them? Limited edition shoes made by Pizza Hut. In 2017 it made the first shoe that ordered pizza.

This year it is making the world’s second shoe that orders pizza—and pauses live TV, so viewers won’t miss a thing when their March Madness pizza gets delivered 2. Connect Tony the Tiger, Marlboro cowboy and the Jolly Green Giant and what do you arrive at? The initial TV ads of these brands in the 1960s had the voice of Elmer “Len” Dressler, Jr. He was an American voice actor and vocalist, best known ...