Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#554)

1. This person began manufacturing her clothing line in 1933 from her suite in a New York Hotel. Her work space only included a sewing machine and a mannequin. Initially debuting at R. H.

Macy & Co. in New York, her apparels went on to be sold at 30 department stores nationwide. Her fashion line was said to be the first celebrity endorsed brand. Name her. Amelia Earhart, the first woman to successfully complete a trans-Atlantic flight 2. Connect Bank of India, Sahara Group and Viceroy Lord Curzon and what do you arrive at? Bharat Mata/Mother India. The bank has her image in its logo. ...