Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#557)

1) It is the world’s largest budget hotel chain, with hotels/motels in the United States, Canada and China. Being a trusted roadside companion, it recently launched its first concept car inspired by its guest room redesign. Name the hotel chain and the vehicle.

Super 8 Hotels Worldwide, a subsidiary of Wyndham worldwide, launched the ROADM8. A one-of-a-kind, road trip-ready machine with custom amenities like a built-in coffee maker, mini fridge and more 2) This metal needs artificial isolation since it is rarely found in nature. It was discovered in the 1830s and given one of the ...