1. This product’s global market size is more than $3 billion approx. Though it existed in primitive forms from the 14th to 18th Centuries, its reinvention in the late 1840s is what has given it its present shape. Thanks to a species of trees which belong to the Sapodilla family (sapota fruit) and the black berry bush aka the bramble. Name it.

The Golf Ball. In 1848, the Rev. Dr. Robert Adams Paterson invented the gutta-percha ball or guttie 2. Connect President Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration as President in 1865, his assassination subsequently a month ...