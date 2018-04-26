Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#559)

1What is the connection between setting up of the Yale University and the Kalabari people /tribe, an ethnic group in Nigeria? Madras Cotton cloth (Madras Checks).

Elihu Yale, who was the Governor of Madras between 1687 and 1692 donated to the Collegiate School of Connecticut 5 bolts of Madras cotton to set up the Yale University. 2A company is named after this pre-Socratic Greek philosopher, mathematician, and astronomer who hailed from present-day Milet in Turkey. He was one of the Seven Sages of Greece who broke away from the tradition of using mythology to explain the ...