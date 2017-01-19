Apollo takes cue from Maruti in top slot fight

Aiming to wrest market share from its peers, Apollo has stepped up product launches and investments

Aiming to wrest market share from its peers, Apollo has stepped up product launches and investments

Apollo Tyres has rolled out a new vision for itself as it aims to wrest market share from its peers Bridgestone and MRF to become the largest tyre manufacturer in the domestic market and a premium player in international markets by 2020. The cornerstone of its strategy is to have its finger in every pie of the market. “This is akin to the strategy followed by successful companies like Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints,” says Satish Sharma, president (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), Apollo Tyres. Armed with a full range of radials for the bus, truck, car ...

T E Narasimhan