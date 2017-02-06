ArthVeda raises $250 mn from Qatar Holdings

Mumbai-based fund manager today said that has committed to invest $250 million in its affordable housing fund.

The fund is looking at an of over 18–21%.

In a statement, Bikram Sen, CEO of Arthveda, said that the subscription of the entire corpus of its FDI-compliant affordable housing fund by Qatar Holding was the first substantial foreign inward investment into India’s affordable housing segment spanning LMI residences, immediately after India’s Union Budget on February 1, 2017.

ArthVeda is part of Wadhawan Global Capital, a financial services group with Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) as the flagship entity.

“AVFM’s Affordable Housing Fund leverages our entire group’s leadership in the LMI lending segment and applies that to investments in affordable housing. I am very proud that a prestigious institution from Qatar has invested in this fund through Arthveda,” said Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director of DHFL and ArthVeda.

Investments into the ArthVeda fund were raised in collaboration with the Dubai-based CI Holding Global, founded and run by Omar Farooqui.