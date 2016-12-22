As average order value increases break-even is definitely possible: Saran

Besides speed of delivery, the key ingredients for success of an on-demand home service will be reaching out to focused markets, on-ground tie-ups and top-down branding, Saran Chatterjee tells Alokananda Chakraborty Why should I sign up with Housejoy, when I already have a ‘family’ plumber and carpenter and half a dozen other service providers listed on local yellow pages and so on? We are associated with a strong network of service providers based on hyper local matching. These service providers are hired through a very rigorous process. They are internally ...