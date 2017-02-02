As cars become sophisticated, garages face tech challenge

Complex computer codes control dozens of functions in new vehicles

As the electronic components in modern cars and vehicles become more complex, the $4-billion after-market industry in the country is finding it hard to keep up with the changes. Complex computer codes control dozens of functions in new vehicles, including entertainment systems, brakes, cruise control and doors. The share of such electronic items is only set to rise further: from 23 per cent of a car’s cost now to 45 per cent by 2030, according to a McKinsey-ACMA Report. The after-market industry, though, is stuck in the old mode. While most service centres can replace ...

T E Narasimhan