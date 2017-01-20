ASUS ROG G752VS: Gaming goodness

Priced at Rs 2,47,990, the laptop sports an unlocked 6th generation Intel i7 processor

Earlier, I disliked playing games on notebooks. But, with gaming laptops giving their desktop counterparts a run for their money, I’ve become something of a convert. The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) G752VY had impressed me with its gaming prowess and I looked forward to getting my hands on the G752VS (Rs 2,47,990), which sports an unlocked 6th generation Intel i7 processor, and a NVIDIA GTX 1070 graphics card or Pascal. While portability generally isn’t the strength of this line-up, I was delighted to carry this laptop weighing around 4.5kg to the terrace to game in ...

Abhik Sen