At your service: The oddest hotel jobs in the world

Hotels can find room on the payroll for all sorts of odd jobs, from aura architects to guacamologists. While some are marketing fluff, many are downright essential. Nikki Einstein lists the oddest hotel jobs in the world Mermaid instructors at Sanderling Resort, North Carolina’s Outer Banks Want to be part of that world? Talk to Kitty Hawk Kites, the lead mermaid instructor at the Sanderling Resort’s six-month-old Mermaid School. During $49, hour-long sessions, she teaches guests how to slide in and out of a custom-designed mermaid tail, as well as how to be ...

Nikki Einstein