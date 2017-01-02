Best and worst-performing equity schemes in 2016

The year 2016 was a rough one for stock markets. Marked with steep volatility amid sharp corrections with several events — global as well domestic — key share indices saw an almost flat performance throughout the year. Amid this, several equity funds — which are largely international funds — had a phenomenal performance with one-year returns
anywhere between 20% and 60%.
On the contrary, there were funds — largely sector-specific ones — which did badly in 2016. A majority of these funds are either pharmaceutical-centric or information technology (IT) funds. For the year, the category average returns
of pharma equity funds were in negative territory to the tune of 11.7% while for IT-related funds returns
were 4.7% in the negative zone.
Industry executives are hopeful that domestic money will keep flowing into equity schemes
as traditional venues of investments are increasingly becoming less attractive.
(Compiled by Chandan Kishore Kant)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU