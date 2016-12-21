Best practices of data storytelling

Every CFO (chief financial officer) has stories to narrate and they could be master fablers. With the primary aim of charting the next growth story for the business, CFOs can use data to share information on key financial measures, improving the performance of the business to conversing with colleagues about trends in the economy. Data, figures and statistics are their main instruments of change. It is, however, imperative that when CFOs weave narratives into data, C-suite stakeholders can visualise their stories and have key takeaways. With collaboration with other departments ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?