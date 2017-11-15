Bharti AXA's new digital campaign: Don't rely on luck, get insured

As advertisements of insurance companies make a visible shift from sounding an alarm to laying stress on health consciousness, a light-hearted message may no longer surprise audiences.

In its new digital campaign, Bharti AXA General Insurance resorts to spoofing old-style ads through its advertisements to target millennials. The campaign comprising four ad films conveying its theme, “Luck pe bharosa chhodo aur insurance se nata jodo” (Don’t rely on luck, get insured), touches upon car, bike and health insurance. The narrative around each film is about a smartly ...