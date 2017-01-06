Pitch perfect

S Giridhar and V J Raghunath's book makes you want to watch Test cricket again, says Dhruv Munjal

They say the endearing charm of Test cricket is dying; it is being ousted by a rollicking three-hour circus that is punctuated by cheerleader dancing and cameras parachuted from the sky right on to the middle of the pitch. If there were ever a time for W G Grace, Victor Trumper and Herbert Sutcliffe to turn in their graves, it would be now — they did not nurture this elegant sport with their grind and gentility for it be overthrown by a bunch of maniacs trying to slog every ball into orbit. Others argue that there has been a minor departure from this widely circulated, ...

Dhruv Munjal