Book review: The sense of a woman through Deepa Narayan's 'Chup'

The biggest driver for choosing duty is moral behaviour as defined by society. Simran, 25, a research associate, says, ‘The term I have heard the most in my home is be socially acceptable. Be the one that society wants you to be.

Don’t involve yourself in situations that are sin[ful] or illegal as judged by society. Like talking with a boy.’ What will people say?... [Women] study, become an engineers and suddenly whoosh . . . they are married and everything comes crashing down.’ Many women said that to be a woman is ‘potential unrealized’. Maya, ...