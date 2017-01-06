Brand Dhoni: Without captaincy, can he keep the shine on his brand?

Without the captaincy, can the cricketer keep his place at the endorsement table?

When M S Dhoni walked away from the captaincy of the Indian T-20 team, he stunned the world (quite in keeping with his character) with the timing of his decision. While there is near unanimity that his legacy as captain is going to really tough to match up to, there is also much deliberation over who will step into his shoes on the A list of endorsers. Virat Kohli who has already outpaced his captain in terms of the endorsement fee, is being pitted as the biggest gainer, relative newbies to the brand league such as Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina are also in the reckoning. But ...

Urvi Malvania