Brand encounters of the tech kind

It is nearly impossible to get through the day without running into ads, tele-salespersons or social media chatter about the latest technological feat of financial brands. Be it biometric authentication or the ability to transact seamlessly between accounts or targeted discount offers and shopping opportunities on payment wallets, everyone — from traditional banks to the newly minted community of Fintech start-ups — is talking up the technology that powers their customer interfaces. However, recent studies indicate that technology can merely enable the connections with ...