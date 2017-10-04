Brand encounters of the tech kind

It is nearly impossible to get through the day without running into ads, tele-salespersons or social media chatter about the latest technological feat of financial brands. Be it biometric authentication or the ability to transact seamlessly between accounts or targeted discount offers and shopping opportunities on payment wallets, everyone — from traditional banks to the newly minted community of Fintech start-ups — is talking up the technology that powers their customer interfaces. However, recent studies indicate that technology can merely enable the connections with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?