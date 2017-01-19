Brands exploit the Indian connect in Hollywood films

Emergence of Indian stars and stories has allowed studios to market these films differently in India

Rudyard Kipling’s endearing wolf boy Mowgli brought to life last year by Walt Disney Pictures proved beyond doubt that Indian consumers did have an appetite for Hollywood films. In the land of Bollywood, The Jungle Book not only earned Rs 190 crore in its lifetime domestically but also emerged as 2016’s third-highest grosser at the Indian box office. While the Indian setting of the film and the presence of a prominent Bollywood voice cast did help in increasing buzz, it was its all-round marketing by Walt Disney that finally drew the audience to theatres. In many ...

Urvi Malvania