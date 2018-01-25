Brands, franchises belt up for the IPL juggernaut

With an increased purse size and a pool of 1000-plus players to choose from, the eight franchise owners are not going to be just bidding for the best players on the field over two days starting Saturday, January 27.

They are also going to keep a keen eye out for maximising the potential brand valuation of their teams, bidding to ensure that sponsors line up for a piece of the action well before the first ball of the first match is bowled in April this year. And for Star India (now Disney), the event provides a pinhole view into the potential advertiser and viewer engagement for the ...